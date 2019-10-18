Friday October 18, 2019-United Kingdom has released an e-fit image of a man believed to Kenyan national who fell from a Kenya Airways plane midair on June 30.
According to the authority, the stowaway landed in a garden in the Borough of Lambeth, South London, suggesting he was hidden in the undercarriage of the aircraft.
The e-fit image showed a logo on a blue track jacket he was wearing on the fateful day when he fell to his death.
“Work continues to establish the man’s identity. Officers believe the man to be Kenyan but are keeping an open mind. The e-fit shows a logo on a top that the man had been wearing,” police said.
The body of the stowaway which is still in the mortuary, was found in a London yard by neighbours who saw it fall with a thud.
The owner of the garden where the man landed immediately called authorities who collected his body.
The police also found some coins in Kenyan currency, a bottle of Fanta soda and another of Fresha milk inside a bag that was found in the plane's landing gear.
“The strap of the bag had the distinctive lettering ‘MCA’ written onto it, and the bag also contained a small amount of Kenyan currency," authorities said.
Kenya Airways confirmed the incident but noted the body had no identification.
