Friday October 18, 2019 -United Kingdom has released an e-fit image of a man believed to Kenyan national who fell from a Kenya Airways plane midair on June 30.





According to the authority, the stowaway landed in a garden in the Borough of Lambeth, South London, suggesting he was hidden in the undercarriage of the aircraft.





The e-fit image showed a logo on a blue track jacket he was wearing on the fateful day when he fell to his death.





“Work continues to establish the man’s i dentity. Officers believe the man to be Kenyan but are keeping an open mind. The e-fit shows a logo on a top that the man had been wearing,” police said.





The body of the stowaway which is still in the mortuary, was found in a London yard by neighbours who saw it fall with a thud.









The owner of the garden where the man landed immediately called authorities who collected his body.





The police also found some coins in Kenyan currency, a bottle of Fanta soda and another of Fresha milk inside a bag that was found in the plane's landing gear.





“The strap of the bag had the distinctive lettering ‘MCA’ written onto it, and the bag also contained a small amount of Kenyan currency," authorities said.





Kenya Airways confirmed the incident but noted the body had no identification.



