Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has called on Kenyans to help them get in touch with relatives of nine male patients who are admitted at the hospital.





The referral facility shared mugshots of the patients on social media and provided phone numbers through which the public can inform them about the patients’ relatives.





Three of the patients were transferred from different hospitals while four patients were taken to the hospital after being involved in road accidents within Nairobi County.





Other patients were brought to the hospital by a Good Samaritan.





If you happen to know the patients’ relatives, kindly contact the hospital through the phone numbers 0709854000 or 0730643000. EXT-43121/43969.





See the photos below.