Thursday October 31, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has asked Mt Kenya electorate to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





BBI as it is commonly known is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Wednesday, Waiguru coined a sweet name for President Uhuru Kenyatta and urged Mt Kenya people to support BBI.





“There is no other leader in Mt Kenya other than Kenyatta.”





“He is like our mother.”





“We should love and protect him.”





“Can someone raid your home and ask you to beat your mother?" Waiguru wondered.





Waiguru also warned the region's leaders against attacking BBI before the contents of its report were made public.





"My understanding is that Mt Kenya leaders should calm down and relax.”





“We have not yet read the contents of the BBI.”





“You cannot attack what you don't know yet.”





“Let's wait for it to be released.”





“As politicians, let us focus on developing our regions and we shall engage in politics when the time comes," she said.



