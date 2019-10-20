Sunday October 20, 2019- Deputy President William Ruto may have tried to use his influence and money to kill the Building Bridges Initiative.





This is after it emerged that politician opposed to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga reached out to individual members of Building Bridges Initiative with an aim of bribing them to do away with the BBI report.





According to reports, politicians allied to Ruto wanted to strike a working relationship with the team with an aim of influencing the final outcome.





However, members of the BBI team are said to have rejected the offers, forcing them to device a way of keeping politicians away from infiltrating the exercise.





The team is set to handover the final report soon, with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga expected to unveil it for scrutiny among Kenyans.





It was discussed and a common position was taken not to entertain such.





“Lucrative offers were made but we were guided by our conscience. We did this in the interest of the country,” one of them said.





According to one of the joint Secretariat member Paul Mwangi, the team held sessions and agreed to drop their prejudices for delivery of balanced report.





To keep politicians at bay further, the team agreed to attend sessions without phones so that to minimize chances of leaking deliberations to the public.





“Before getting down to work, we had to first surrender our personal political opinions and biases. We had to also erase from our minds whoever we thought had proposed our names to the task force to focus on the mission ahead,” Mr Paul Mwangi, the BBI secretary, said.





The BBI team wants among other things the creation of Prime Minister’s position and weak presidency; something that has not gone down well with Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



