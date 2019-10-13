Sunday October 13, 2019 -The husband to Mariam Kighenda, the woman who died in the Likoni ferry tragedy, has rubbished claims that she might have killed herself and their 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu.





Speaking during an interview, John Wambua urged the police to speed up investigations to bring the matter to an end.





He wondered how his wife could have reversed into the car into the Indian Ocean yet it was in parking mode and the hand brake was on.





"I would not want to conclude what really happened, I'm only asking the police to investigate this matter," Wambua stated.





"The car was in parking gear and its handbrake up. We do not understand how the car in such a state could have slid into the ocean," lamented Wambua.





Further, Wambua described his wife as a jovial and God-fearing woman who was always willing to go out of her way to help others.





"My wife took people's problems as her own and she would go an extra mile to help where she could.





"She was very hard-working. She used to manage our farm in Msambweni," he added.

Kighenda and Amanda will be buried in Makueni and the family is awaiting post-mortem results before taking their bodies.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



