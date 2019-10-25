Friday, October 25, 2019 - Controversial Tanzanian rapper, Nay Wa Mitego, has set off a storm on social media after he sensationally claimed that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is the owner of the Pink Range Rover that socialite Huddah Monroe used to roll with.





The hard-hitting rapper made the revelations in his new diss track dubbed ‘Ipo Sawa’





In the song, the rapper claims that Joho took the car from Huddah and gifted it to Tanzanian singer, Ommy Dimpoz, who is a close friend to the flashy politician.





“…001 boss toka Kenya gari ulilompa Dimpoz bro si ndio lile ulilomhonga Huddah,” he raps.





His remarks come a year after the city socialite revealed that she sold the ubiquitous Range Rover and bought a Landcruiser V8.





“In case you all wondered what car I drive now coz hampendi kushindwa.”





“And by the way Landcruiser V8 is more expensive than a Range Rover or same price of it’s a Vogue or Velar… and it has no maintenance issues.”





“V8 is the best car for African roads,” Huddah said.





Joho is known to give his slay queen lovers his expensive rides but once the relationships goes south, he takes his big boy toys back.





When he was dating media personality, Betty Kyallo, he gave her a Porsche to cruise around with but when their affair turned sour, the ruthless County boss sent his security to repossess the car while the screen siren was behind the wheel on Mombasa Road.





The Bongo rapper also fired shots on compatriot, Ben Pol, whom he claims has abandoned music to stay with his Kenyan girlfriend, Anerlisa Muigai, and called him the ‘lady’ in the relationship.





“…Ganda la ndizi kalifuata Ben Pol kasahau muziki kaolewa 254, zimebaki mbwembwe tu kikweli mwana ameyumba” Nay raps.



