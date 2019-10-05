Friday, October 4, 2019

-Despite Equity bank celebrating 35 years of existence in a colourful ceremony held at KICC on Wednesday, customers still go through hell while waiting to be served in some of the bank’s branches.





A disgruntled Kenyan put the bank on the spot after sharing photos of tired customers sitting on the floor at Equity bank, Garissa branch.





Apparently, they were forced to sit on the floor after staying in the bank for long without being served.





The bank doesn’t have enough seats.





See photos.







