Wednesday, October 23, 2019

-Popular Kenyan gay Robert Wanyeki alias , Robbettah, who bragged that he only provides escort services to millionaire gay men, has penned a suicide note.





The 21 year old gay who has a huge social media following took to his Instagram page and revealed that he is depressed through the Instagram stories.





“Depression is a killer. Death please take me or I will do it myself.” He wrote.





He further added that he is fed up with life and urged his close friend identified as Bree to call him









Robbetah revealed in a past interview that he started being attracted to men when he was 8 years old.





As a primary school pupil in Bungoma County, Wanyeki had slept with five boys. He was then transferred to another school, also in Bungoma, in Class Eight.





“I slept with all the 17 boys in my class. I don’t know if they knew what we were doing, but I knew,” he confessed Wanyeki joined a boys’ secondary school in Kitale where “everyone knew I was gay and I was never harassed.” He was quoted saying in the interview.



