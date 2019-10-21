Monday August 21,2019-

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to revoke some presidential awards since they were issued to useless men and women who have left no mark in Kenya’s history.





Commenting on social media after Eliud Kipchoge was conferred an Elder of Golden Heart (EGH) recommendation on Monday during Mashujaa Day, Owino stated that it is time for the head of state to restore dignity to the national awards.





"He should revoke awards previously given to undeserving individuals in the past so that the name Kenya remains associated with glory and not mediocrity," Babu Owino stated.





The ODM MP noted that Kipchoge's motto of "No human is limited" provides us all with hope for a better tomorrow.





"'I welcome the timely recognition of Eliud Kipchoge with the Elder of the Golden Heart Award. Eliud has been a shining inspiration for young people in Kenya and across the world," the MP added.





Among the useless people who were given head of state awards includes blogger Robert Alai, journalist Jacque Maribe, embattled State House official Dennis Itumbi and Martin Kamotho who is popularly known as Githeri Man.



