Saturday, October 19, 2019

-Prominent lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has launched a scathing attack on former State House Digital Director, Dennis Itumbi, calling him a murderer and a pimp.





Kipkorir’s war of words with Itumbi started after he accused him on twitter of being an incompetent lawyer and stated that he misled World Marathon Record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, to sue NRG radio for using his name and images for publicity without his consent.





Itumbi further called Kipkorir a socialite lawyer and said that he is fond of issuing empty threats to people through demand letters.





“ Dear @NRGRadioKenya , ignore any #slayqueenlawyer , she shouts but does not know how to bite. She has served me those letters before threatening a defamation suit, I told her to go ahead, I am still waiting almost two years later! But pick your phone and talk to Eliud...” Itumbi posted on twitter.

Dear @NRGRadioKenya , ignore any #slayqueenlawyer , she shouts but does not know how to bite. She has served me those letters before threatening a defamation suit, I told her to go ahead, I am still waiting almost two years later! But pick your phone and talk to Eliud... October 19, 2019





Kipkorir reiterated back and spilled Itumbi’s dirt, accusing him of being a murderer and a pimp.





“Let this message reach Dennis Itumbi: He can troll & abuse me everyday , But he should know the following: 1. He has blood on his hands. 2. He will always be a pimp. 3. He’ll never be an Employer 4. He’ll always live on political handouts. 5. He will end up in Prison or worse! “T he lawyer posted.

Let this message reach Dennis Itumbi:



He can troll & abuse me everyday , But he should know the following:



1. He has blood on his hands.

2. He will always be a pimp.

3. He’ll never be an Employer

4. He’ll always live on political handouts.

5. He will end up in Prison or worse! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) October 19, 2019