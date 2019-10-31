Thursday October 31, 2019 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the entire ODM family is in mourning following the death of Homa Bay County Nominated MCA, Esther Dwallo.





Esther died at Kisumu specialist hospital while undergoing treatment after long illness.

The acting speaker Evans Marieba confirmed the demise of the lawmaker.





"We are saddened by the news of the passing on of Hon. Esther Dwallo, a member of the County Assembly of Homa Bay after a long illness bravely borne.





"She was a dedicated member of the party and an astute debater in the Assembly. We pray for her family during this moment of grief," ODM tweeted.





Kanyaluo Ward MCA, Jeff Ongoro, said his colleague has been battling an illness for a long time. He did not give further details.





We wish his family God’s grace to bear the loss.





