Wednesday October 23, 2019

-Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti has dismissed an application lodged by murder suspect Sarah Wairimu over the murder of Dutch businessman, Tob Cohen.





Last month, Sarah who is out on Sh 2 million cash bail, went to court and claimed DCI disobeyed court orders and he should be charged with contempt of court.





Through lawyer Phillip Murgor, Sarah argued that DCI Kinoti disregarded the court orders by inferring her guilt.





In his response to the court application, the DCI says Wairimu and her lawyer Phillip Murgor are engaging in a calculated move to control the investigations and the trial process.





The application is a deliberate and contrived scheme by the applicant and her lawyer to prematurely argue her innocence,” says Kinoti.





He further says that the application is an attempt at undermining the prosecution and investigation agencies in the material trial.





“The application is blatant abuse of advocate/client privilege with the advocate using the application to channel his long standing angst and malevolence against the DPP and DCI,” Kinoti said.



