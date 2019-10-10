



This is also an important part of white magic spells. Such spells are made in the form of magic potion that has to be drunk to get rid of a certain diseases. Some of the cure or healing spells claim to heal almost all kinds of ailments. Cure or healing spells are also performed to cleanse the negative evil energy from your surrounds that is not letting you live a peaceful and healthy life. And the after spell casting there will be only positive energies around you. White Magic Spells, Spells are same at the heart. They all are divided into colors as per the intension of the person who is casting the spell or who is in need of the spell. White means peace, good and nice things. So magic done to do nice things or with good intension is called WHITE MAGIC SPELLS. It includes spells like love spell, healing spell, money spell, beauty spell, etc. They all use talismans and amulets which are associated with good luck and good fortune.



This spell is also difficult to cast as other spells. They also have side effects and consequences. They involve positive energy inside people and positive spirits in the universe. The magic effect will be stronger if your inner energy will be high and stronger. But as they also have consequences and it also back fire, then you should be always clear what you want and you should be careful while casting the particular spell as per your need. You should always consult a spiritual caster before casting such spells.





Healing spells too form an integral part of white magic spells. White magic is mostly about healing and hence such spells are always in demand. The healing spells are performed to heal a number of things- it could be healing acute pain or a broken heart or to calm the mind or to ensure emotional improvement or to get you relief from stress & anxiety and so on.

Then you have Protection spells. As the name suggests, these spells are all about ensuring protection. Sometimes it's for the protection of the spell caster himself or herself while it is also cast to protect somebody else. The protection spells work to shield you from the negative forces around you so that you can lead a peaceful and healthy life. Some of the protection spells also help to break a hex performed on somebody that's thwarting the person from leading a happy life.



Peace spells also come in the category of white magic spells. These sorts of spells mostly ensure peace around so that people can live a stress free life. Peace spells work to help you in finding your spirit guide or in seeking protection from the benevolent angels or in preventing nightmares.



