Wednesday October 9, 2019-

Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot has accused Environment CS, Keriako Tobiko and Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, George Natembeya, of running a secret concentration camp in South of Mau Forest where Kalenjin women are raped by police officers.





In a tweet on Tuesday, Cheruiyot claimed that hundreds of women were raped in Sierra Leone on Monday when Tobiko and Natembeya ordered the eviction.





Cheruiyot claimed the officers burnt houses, slaughtered goats belonging to the residents and did other embarrassing acts such as 'urinating' on flour meant for cooking.





“CS Tobiko, Natembeya and KFS set up a lock down in Sierra leone, Narok south. They kicked out media & KNHRC officials out of the area. Women are being raped, homes burnt, goats slaughtered, Unga urinated on..etc Something must give soonest," Cheruiyot wrote on his Twitter page.





This comes even as a businessman at Sierra Leone, Leonard Lang'at, said he was now counting the loss of millions following demolition of the Shopping Centre.





“I invested over Sh1 million at the centre and I was making a return of not less than Sh80, 000 a month. All that is now gone!” he said.



