Sunday October 27, 2019 -Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri became the first Cabinet Secretary to publicly oppose an initiative fronted by the President.





This is after he accompanied Mt. Kenya MPs to denounce the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





However, Kiunjuri explained that he is a senior community member tasked with protecting their interest that is why he attended the meeting.





He vowed to attend another meeting if needed.





“I was called upon by the legislators from the region to offer guidance on the imminent release of the BBI report, having been a member of the parliamentary Committee on the Constitution that sat in Naivasha in the 10th Parliament and I agreed.”





"If called again by the leaders from the region, I will readily make myself available. We are just trying to ensure that the region's interests are fully catered for in the BBI report," he said.





Nonetheless, the CS maintained that he is loyal to the President despite everything and is qualified to serve Kenyans after previously serving for 20 years as an assistant minister and 15 years as a Member of Parliament.





He believes his experience is needed in the current cabinet.





“I am loyal to the President and I don't think anybody will be offended by me offering a solution when called upon,” the CS said.





