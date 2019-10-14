0 , ,
Monday, October 14, 2019 - Cristiano Ronaldo’s model girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has flaunted her banging body in sexy lingerie on social media and men are drooling.

The 25-year-old Spanish beauty stripped off for lingerie brand Yamamay for a series of photos.

Georgina has been dating the Juventus star for three years and they have a daughter together.

She is also raising Ronaldo’s other three children that he had via a surrogate.

Check out the photos below.   


