Sunday October 13, 2019 -Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has rubbished a recent announcement by Deputy President William Ruto in which he declared that the party will go to the polls early next year to elect new officials before March 2020.





In a statement, Tuju rubbished DP Ruto’s announcement and dismissed the March 2020 deadline, insisting that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) is mandated to plan and schedule grassroot polls and that the polls can be spread out over the three year period.





Commenting on the frequent disagreements and deep divisions within the party, Tuju revealed that they are healthy for internal democracy.





“I would honestly be very worried if we did not have these political differences and turbulence. If all was quiet, I would be disturbed because ours is a political outfit.”





“What this means is that people are expressing their ambitions and fighting for their space. These conflicts are good for the party,” Tuju stated.





According to reports, Ruto’s team is keen on having the polls by March next year to kick out officials seen to be opposed to DP’s 2022 bid and installing loyalist who will advance his 2022 political agenda.





Current officials led by Secretary General Raphael Tuju and former vice chair David Murathe have in the past been singled out as obstacles to DP Ruto’s 2022 bid.





