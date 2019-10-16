Wednesday October 16,2019-

A Nairobi Court has directed t

hat DNA test be done to establish whether two minors alleged to have been fathered by ODM leader Raila Odinga's late son, Fidel Odinga, were his.





The Odinga family is caught up in a tussle with Fidel's widow, Lwam Bekele over the administration of his multi million estate.





In the court papers, Raila's wife, Ida and his daughter, Winnie, gave several reasons Lwam should not be allowed to be the administrator of Fidel’s estate.





Ida and Winnie said Fidel had twins with a different woman – a girl and a boy – who are legally also his dependents.





“The petitioner has deliberately failed to include and provide or otherwise show the intention of providing for the said minors hence a red flag on her intentions,” Ida said.





Bekelle through her lawyers had termed her mother-in-law's assertions as a concoction of facts given that the said twins were born six months after Fidel's death.





She also said she does not have a problem accepting the minors as beneficiaries of her late husband's estate if it is proved they are his children.



