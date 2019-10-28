Monday, October 28, 2019 - Nairobi County Government has been directed to revoke all permits and liquor licenses issued to four popular night clubs in the city’s upmarket area of Kilimani.





The directive was issued by Environment and Land Court judge Loice Komingoi on Monday following a suit by Kilimani residents against the four night clubs; KIZA, B-Club, Space Lounge and Explorers Tavern.





The petitioners under the Kilimani Project Foundation claimed that operators of the clubs “play loud music daily and host rowdy drunken revelers thereby depriving them of sleep and security.”





They further argued that activities in the four clubs cause a bad influence to their children thus violating their rights and fundamental freedoms.





“Some of other negative effects from the said establishments release noise, littering by patrons, obstruction of motor vehicles by patrons, exposure to immoral and indecent behaviour by the patrons inside their vehicles, property prices being driven down as a result of all those activities and loss of income by some residents,” submitted the Kilimani residents.





The Kilimani residents had also included the County’s Director of Environment, the National Environment Management Authority, the Chairperson, Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks and Licensing Board and the Nairobi County Government in the suit.





The court agreed with the Kilimani residents that the continued operation of the four clubs in the residential area is a violation of the petitioners’ rights to life and a clean and healthy environment.





“A mandatory injunction is hereby issued against the 8th respondent (Nairobi County) compelling it to revoke all liquor licenses issued to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents,” reads part of the judgment.





However, in her ruling, the Judge gave the business owners 30 days to comply with the judgment





“I decline to grant the order of permanent injunction to restrain the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents from carrying on their business as they already have the necessary licenses duly issued… They are operating the businesses due to the licenses issued (albeit unlawfully),” added the court.



