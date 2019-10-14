Monday, October 14, 2019 - Flamboyant Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has opened up on why he married KTN anchor, Mary Kilobi.





Atwoli, 69, says he decided to marry the 34-year old TV girl not out of greed but necessity.





The firebrand trade unionist says his busy schedule coupled with advanced age forced him to marry Kilobi as a third wife-cum private assistant.





Speaking in Kakamega over the weekend at a church fundraiser, Atwoli said:”





“Some people marry out of greed, but not in my case.”





“I married because of work,”





“I must have someone to manage me and my time.”





“I've grown old and I need someone to remind me to take medication and keep me up to date with appointments,” he said.





In a recent interview, Kilobi disclosed how Atwoli persisted in wooing her despite turning him down on several occasions.





“He proposed to me but I said no.”





“But he insisted, saying that he was serious and would wait for even 1,000 years for me to say ‘yes’ and marry him.”





“But I have now realised that age should never be a key consideration in a relationship.”





“Atwoli is that guy who is never bothered about mundane issues that sometimes break up marriages,” said Kilobi.





“I love Atwoli, he is a caring man who is always there for me.”





“Given another chance, I will still fall in love with him.” She asserted.



