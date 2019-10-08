COMMITMENT SPELLS, LOVE SPELLS





Commitment spells



When we are in a relationship, commitment is a thing that we desire the most. The bond loses all its meaning if there is no loyalty between the partners and it’s this lack of commitment that is the root cause of all problems in relationships. When your partner is deeply committed to you, you will always get that love and support from him, irrespective of all obstacles and fights. But if there is no commitment, even the silliest of fights can wreak havoc. Are you in doubt about commitment from your partner? Well, you have commitment spellsthat can help you to have your partner devoted to you.



There is a wide range of commitment spells for you. One of the most popular commitment spells is about igniting passion for you in your lover or crush’s heart. To do the spell, you would need one red candle, parchment paper, an illustration of blood dripping heart from heart and love oil. You have to cast the spell on a Venus night. Make sure there is nobody around you and choose a calm secluded area. Take your parchment paper & draw the heart as desired. On its reverse side, write your & your lover’s name.





Now, anoint that red candle properly with your love oil. Place the candle right on the drawn heart. Light up your candle and chant the commitment spell. The spell would be a prayer to light love shiny and bright in the heart of your lover. After you are done with the chanting, wait for 10 minutes & then extinguish it. You have to perform the spell daily with the same candle till it burns off completely.



Commitment spells are not only about igniting love and devotion in the other person- rather some of them are also about testing the commitment in the partner. At times, you need to know who you are with. Many a times, we fall into sweet words without realizing that those are all false promises. Thus, it’s wiser to test the commitment of your partner beforehand.



To do the spell, you would need one large brown candle and a personal belonging of your partner. Brown candles symbolize uncertainty, hesitation and neutrality and hence would make a fitting choice for such spells when you are in doubt. In regards to the personal stuff, take something that you can actually hang, such as a pendant on chain. Place your candle on a table (at the center) & light it up.





Then, start dangling the personal belonging over & around your candle and while doing that chant your spell. The spell would be a prayer to know whether the partner is loyal to you or not. Bring the stuff closer to flame and as you sense heat just drop the item.





If the item falls just between the candle and you, your partner is deeply committed to you. But if you find it otherwise, your partner might need more time or it’s time you look for another partner.



