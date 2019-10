Carve the name of your target on the black candle and anoint this candle with Commanding Oil. Insert three straight pins an equal distance apart about an inch from the top of the candle. Carve your own name on the white candle. You will situate these candles so that the white candle representing you is above the black candle representing your target. I’ve actually taken a small slip of paper and written on it exactly what I wanted the target to do, folding it and slipping it beneath the black candle.