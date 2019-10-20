Sunday, October 20, 2019 -Celebrated South African comedian, Trevor Noah, who is the current host of popular US satire show, The Daily Show, couldn’t help but laugh at those folks discrediting Eliud Kipchoge’s historic feat in Vienna recently.



Kipchoge, who is the world Marathon record holder became the first human ever to run a full marathon in under 2 hours but some people have claiming that he was aided by special shoes from Nike.



Trevoh has blasted those critics and told them to try the same while wearing the same shoes Kipchoge used.



Watch the video below.