



Wednesday, October 16, 2019- Popular Kenyan comedian, Obinna, was forced to wear a wedding dress in Nairobi CBD after he lost a wager.





Obinna and his newly launched Nation FM co-hosts had set a wager before the INEOS challenge marathon in Vienna.





The terms of the bet stipulated that if Eliud smashed the 2 hour barrier, the comedian would have to wear a wedding dress and walk around the CBD as well as part with Sh50, 000.





Well, after Eliud made history, Obinna had no choice but to honor his promise.





Check out the photos below.



