Monday, October 28, 2019 - Comedian turned radio host, Jalang’o, is officially off the bachelors’ club after marrying a sexy Taita lady in a private traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend.





While not much is known about Amina, we have established that she works in the General Trade Visibility and Events Department of Safaricom Limited.





Jalang’o becomes the latest successful Luo man to marry away from his community and this has not gone down well with a section of Luo ladies.





Some accuse the successful Luo men of looking down upon their sisters by getting wives from other tribes.





Some of the successful Luo men who have married from other tribes besides Jalang’o include, veteran politician, James Orengo, youthful MP, Babu Owino, Radio host, Nick Odhiambo, among others.





This union has reignited this debate on why successful Luo men tend to avoid Luo women and we have sampled some of the views below.