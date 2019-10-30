Thursday, October 31, 2019 - Celebrated Comedian and media personality, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, was on Wednesday evening involved in an accident along Ngong Road while driving his sleek convertible Mercedes Benz SL450.





Taking to Instagram, the comedian who escaped unhurt, revealed he was headed to a School on Ngong Road when a Police Land Cruiser rammed into his ‘baby’





“Not the best way I wanted my day to End…Headed to school down on Ngong rd this police cruiser has ripped off my ka baby!! (sic)” he captioned one of the photos.





He also shared a photo of the police vehicle with one of its front wheels bent outwards and blamed the driver of the police land Cruiser for the accident.





“This guy where was he even going.” He posed.





See photos below.



