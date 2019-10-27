Sunday, October 27, 2019

- Popular comedian turned radio host, Felix Odiwour, better known as Jalang’o, is officially off the market after his private traditional wedding.





The comedian paid dowry to his sexy girlfriend, Amina Chao in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.





Jalango has managed to keep the relationship away from the limelight after his messy breakup with his baby mama, Cheptoek Boyo.





While not much is known about Amina, we have established that she works in the General Trade Visibility and Events department of Safaricom Limited.





Among the people who attended the event were MC Jessy, his Milele Fm co-hots, Alex Mwakideu, and Radio Jambo presenter, Gidigidi.





Check out photos from the event below.







