Wednesday, October 9, 2019- Kenyan comedian and TV talk show host, Sande Bush alias Dr Ofweneke, has found himself and new girlfriend.





Ofweneke shared a loved up photo with the sexy lass on Instagram and captioned it: “THE EAGLES”





The post drew out mixed reactions from his fans with some congratulating him and others stating that the lady resembles his ex-wife, Nicah the Queen.





Ofweneke and Nicah had a messy break-up but they both seem to have moved on.





Late last year, Nicah, who is a gospel singer, revealed that she hopes Ofweneke finds a woman who understands they have children they are co-parenting.





“Honestly, I pray that whoever he marries understands that we have children and that she should respect that fact. Children are always innocent and they should not be subjected to the issues of parents separating. Besides, Ofweneke and I are co-parenting and that will always be. However, I would want him to get himself a loving woman who understands,”





Check out Ofweneke and the new girlfriend below.



