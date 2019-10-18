Friday, October 18, 2019 - World Marathon Record Holder, Eliud Kipchoge, has sued NRG radio for using his name and images for marketing purposes without his knowledge.





Through his lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, Kipchoge accused the urban radio station of infringing on his privacy and rights.





The station had promised to give Eliud Kipchoge a flashy customized BMW if they get 1 million followers on social media.





They station also used Kipchoge’s images and name on its various social media platforms and online blog without his consent.





They even re-branded the station from NRG to Kipchoge Radio.





Kipchoge noted that he didn’t ask the station to gift him with a car and demanded for an apology, accusing the station of infringing on his rights.





“ We have been retained by our client, Eliud Kipchoge, to write to you as follows, that without his permission, authority or license or any colour of rights you changed the name of your station top line on your social media pages and online blogs to Kipchopge Radio and KipchogeRadioNRGRadioKenya,” Read part of the demand letter.





“That without our client’s permission you fraudulently informed your listeners and followers that by following you on your Instagaram page you will gift our client a car. Our client never asked for and doesn’t require any gifting of your car or any other car.” Read another part of the letter.





The struggling station that has been making huge loses is notorious for pulling publicity stunts for marketing purposes.



