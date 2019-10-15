Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - John Wambua, the husband of the woman who died together with her daughter when their car plunged into the Indian Ocean last month, has left tongues wagging after he rushed to cash in on the tragedy.





This is after Wambua launched an Insurance claim of the vehicle three days after it was retrieved from the ocean.





The car and the bodies of the victims, Mariam Kighenda, 35, and Amanda Mutheu, 4, were retrieved last week after 13 days in the ocean floor.





It was established that the car was in parking mode despite reports indicating that Mariam may have reversed into the ocean.





Wambua’s decision to seek compensation even before Mariam and Amanda are laid to rest has not gone down well with many.





According to reports, Wambua received a cheque of Ksh 682,500 from the company after filing the claim on October 7.





Taking to twitter, flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, described Wambua as “Heartless’





