Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Citizen TV journalist, Willis Raburu, has been heavily criticized over his latest guest on the Day Break Show.

During the Breakfast Tips segment, Raburu had invited a lady chef to show Kenyans how to prepare scotch eggs.

While the lady seemed to know what she was doing, netizens have taken issue with the fact that she had a bandage on her finger and did not bother to wear gloves as is the norm.

Kenyans wondered if the lady is a professional chef while also attacking Raburu.

Watch the video and reaction below.

