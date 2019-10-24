Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Citizen TV journalist, Willis Raburu, has been heavily criticized over his latest guest on the Day Break Show.





During the Breakfast Tips segment, Raburu had invited a lady chef to show Kenyans how to prepare scotch eggs.





While the lady seemed to know what she was doing, netizens have taken issue with the fact that she had a bandage on her finger and did not bother to wear gloves as is the norm.





Kenyans wondered if the lady is a professional chef while also attacking Raburu.





Watch the video and reaction below.



