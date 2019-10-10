Thursday, October 10, 2019- Celebrated journalist and Royal Media Services Strategy and Innovations Director, Linus Kaikai, is on the receiving end from Kenyan on twitter over his ode to retired President, Daniel Arap Moi.





Kaikai took to twitter and shared a picture of himself with Mzee Moi whom he described as a ‘serious politician’





“ MOI was a serious political adult; fully in charge of the national homestead he headed. He genuinely cared for National Unity, running a Govt largely representative of the face of Kenya. He fully protected our territorial borders. History will judge this man kindly,” he tweeted.





The tweet rubbed Kenyans on twitter the wrong way and they went ballistic on Kaikai while pointing out the atrocities that bedeviled Moi’s 24-year rule.





See the tweet and reaction below.















