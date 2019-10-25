Friday, October 25, 2019- Media personality, Lilian Muli, has left tongues wagging after she announced that she is taking a break from social media.





Taking to Instagram, the citizen TV anchor said she will be away for a while but assured her fans that everything is fine.





“Taking a break from social media. All is well. Be back soon. Keep shinning y’all ,” she wrote, adding; “ Just taking a Break to reboot. Love you all. See you soon.”





Some of her fans started jumping to conclusions about why she is taking a break stating that the mother of two might be pregnant with her third child while others reckoned that all is not well in her relationship with baby daddy, Jared Nevaton, whom she once described as a ‘community husband’





See the post and reactions below.







