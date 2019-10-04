Friday, October 4, 2019 - Citizen TV news anchor, Lilian Muli, has slammed a fan who told her to stop flaunting her boobs on social media.





The media personality had shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an off shoulder dress which exposed her ample twins.





Reacting to the photo, the fan by the name Siligoi wrote:





“ Waaat? Huku ni kujiuza, sasa mtiti nnje, manake?”





To which the mother of two responded:





“Kuuza Maembe, Maharagwe au Mchicha? Wewe inaonekama uko sokoni lakini jamani sina unachosaka…Labda Kesho”





See the photo below.