Monday, October 14, 2019 - Chokoza singer, Marya, who used to give thirsty Kenyan men sleepless nights sometime back, has been dumped by her baby daddy and lover, Kevo.





Late last year, Marya took to social media and announced that she had parted ways with Kevo and accused him of abuse.





They then made up and confirmed that they had reconciled and even started displaying PDAs on social media.





However, Kevo has confirmed that he has a new lover.





The young city businessman, who has sired two kids with Marya, flaunted his new girlfriend on Instagram on her birthday and dedicated to her sweet words saying,





“May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. Happy birthday my princess.”