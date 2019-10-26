Saturday October 26, 2019 -Details have emerged on how slain Catholic Priest, Michael Kyengo, was brutally murdered by his male lover as a sacrifice to Illuminati.





According to the investigations as well as confessions and statements from suspects, it has since emerged that the priest spent quality time bonding with his self-confessed male lover, 25-year-old Michael Mutunga, who would later kill him as a sacrifice to Illuminati in exchange for wealth and prosperity.





Investigators have also established that the priest drove himself to his rural home in Mbeere where he was murdered, contrary to earlier reports that he had been abducted.





Police logged into the cult’s website which the suspect, Micheal Muthini Mutunga, identified as Illuminati Official Clun based in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa.





The suspect confessed that the cult required it’s members to sacrifice a relative or a close friend in order for them to scale up the ladder and according to Muthini, Fr. Kyengo was a close friend to both him and the third suspect.





Mutunga’s application was retrieved by sleuths after logging into the website, where he had explained why he wanted to join the secret society.





The cult promised it’s members vast wealth and plenty of opportunities if they did as instructed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



