The UEFA Champions League resumes tonight with some mouthwatering clashes lined up.

All eyes will be at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium where the London club host German giants Bayern Munchen in what is without a doubt the match of the day.





The Bavarians recorded a routine 3-0 win over Crvena Zvezda in their opener, with Spurs dropping a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos in Piraeus.





Head to Head





These two teams have only met on four previous occasions - twice in the 1982-83 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and twice in the 1983-84 UEFA Cup.





Tottenham won 2-0 when they last locked horns in the English capital, although Bayern claimed a 1-1 draw in London on their first European visit in October 1982.





The pair did meet during their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign, though, and Spurs won on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.





Prediction: Tottenham 2:2 Bayern Munich





This has all of the makings of a very, very interesting game of football and we predict both teams will score.





See more tips below.





ECL (Atlanta v Shakhtar Donetsk-1





ECL (19:55) Real Madrid v Club Brugge-Over 2.5





ECL (22:00) Crvena Zvezda v Olympiakos- x1





ECL (22:00) Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen -1





ECL (22:00) Galatasaray v PSG -2





ECL (22:00) Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid -2





ECL (22:00) Man City v Dinamo Zagreb –Over 3.5





ECL (22:00) Tottenham v Bayern Munich –GG