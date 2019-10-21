Monday, October 21, 2019- Arsenal travel to Sheffield United in tonight’s Premier League match looking to continue their positive run of form.





Unai Emery's charges are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions - including their last five in the league - and a win away to the 15th-placed Blades would see them return to third position in the Premier League table.





On the other hand, Sheffield United will be looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins over the Gunners- the last meeting between the two teams in the top flight occurred back in December 2006, with the Blades securing a hard fought 1-0 triumph.





Possible Staring Line ups:





Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Robinson





Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Ceballos, Pepe; Lacazette





Prediction: Sheffield Utd 1:1 Arsenal





Sheffield United are tough to beat at home and taking to account Arsenal’s poor away form in the Premier League, we predict that both teas will share the spoils.





