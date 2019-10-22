Tuesday, October 22, 2019- Champions League action resumes tonight with some tasty matches lined up.





Manchester City will be looking to keep their 100% record in the Champions League intact when they host Italian side, Atalanta, at their Etihad Stadium.





This will be the first time the two clubs lock horns in a European competition.





Pep Guardiola's charges are sitting pretty at the top of Group C with six points from an available six, while Atalanta are bottom having lost their first two matches to Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk.





While Atalanta have been impressive in Serie A of late, they come up against a star-studded City team and we do feel they are not capable of spoiling Man City’s party at Etihad Stadium.





Prediction: Man City 3-0 Atalanta





See more tips below and play responsibly.





ECL (19:55) Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen -1





ECL (19:55) Shakhtar Donetski v Dinamo Zagreb -1





ECL (22:00) Club Brugge v PSG –GG





ECL (22:00) Juventus v Locomotiv Moscow-1





ECL (22:00) Galatasaray v Real Madrid -2





ECL (22:00) Man City v Atalanta-1





ECL (22:00) Olympiakos v Bayern Munich -2





ECL (22:00) Tottenham v Crvena Zvezda-1




