Sunday, October 27, 2019- All eyes will be at Anfield today when Premier League leaders, Liverpool, host struggling Tottenham Hotspur in a mouthwatering clash.





Jürgen Klopp’s charges dropped their first points of the season last week after being held to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford but returned to winning ways in midweek and take on a Spurs side struggling for form so far in 2019-20.





Head To Head





The Reds have dominated the recent history of this fixture, winning 10 and losing just one of the last 15 meetings across all competitions.





That includes victories in all three games last season, and should Klopp's side avoid an upset on Sunday then it would be the first time they have won four games in a row against Tottenham since 2015.





Tottenham's last victory at Anfield came back in 2011-a run of eight games which includes five defeats.





Possible starting lineups:

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane





Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Ndombele, Winks, Rose; Alli; Kane, Son









Liverpool have made Anfield a fortress under Klopp and is hard to see past a Liverpool win in this match though we expect Spurs to score.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





ES2(13:00) Girona v ALCORCON -1





SCP(14:15) Aberdeen v Celtic -2





BE1(15:30) Club Brugge v Standard Liege -1





NL1(15:30) PSV v AZ Alkmaar –GG





IT1(16:00) Atalanta v Udinese -1





IT1(16:00) SPAL 2013 v Napoli -2





DE1(16:30) Wolfsburg v Auugsburg -1





SCP(17:00) Rangers v Motherwell -1





CH1(17:00) Zurich v Basel –GG





AT1(18:00) Red Bull Salzburg v Rapid Wien -1





EPL(18:30) Norwich v Man United -2





EPL(18:30) Arsenal v C. Palace -1





EPL(18:30) Liverpool v Tottenham -1





IT1(19:00) AS Roma v Milan -1x





ES1(19:30) Sevilla v Getafe -1





FR1(22:00) PSG V Marseille -1





PT1(22:00) Sporting CP V Victoria Guimares-1




