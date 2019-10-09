Wednesday, October 9, 2019 - The much frowned upon international week gets underway tonight with a mouth-watering clash pitting Germany and Argentina at the Signa-Iduna-Park.





The Germans will use this match to prepare, in the best way possible, for Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia but head coach Joachim Low is unlikely to field the best possible side against Argentina.





However, seeing that the South American giants will be without key player Leo Messi, who just recovered from an injury, we are backing the hosts to carry the day.





We also expect Inter Milan attacker, Lautaro Martinez, who has been producing fine performances with the Seria A giants to continue his impressive form for his country.





Prediction: Germany 2-1 Argentina





We reckon both teams will find the back of the net but back the hosts to secure a moral boosting victory ahead of the Euro qualifies.





See more tips below.





DKC (20:00) Vendsyssel v Nordsjaelland -2





IF (20:45) Germany v Argentina -GG





BR2 (01:00) CSA v Internacional -2



