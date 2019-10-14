0 , , ,
Monday, October 14, 2019- France host Turkey at the Stade de France tonight in a Group H of the qualifiers for the next year’s European Championship.

The Les blues aim to build on a hard-fought 1-0 win over Iceland and to leapfrog Turkey from top position in the standings. Here>>>

Turkey were more than fortunate to beat Albania, with the team taking advantage of the opposition back line’s error in the dying minutes of the game.

The Turks will have a much bigger fish to fry against France, who have turned their Stade de France into a real fortress.

Prediction: France 2:1 Turkey Here>>>

WNF (20:00) Czech Republic v Northern Ireland -1

ENQ (21:45) Bulgaria v England –Over 2.5

ENQ (21:45) France v Turkey -1

ENQ (21:45) Kosovo v Montenegro-1

ENQ (21:45) Lithuania v Serbia -2 Here>>>

ENQ (21:45) Ukraine v Portugal-GG

