Saturday, October 19, 2019- The Premier League is back and several mouthwatering matches are lined up today with Crystal Palace vs. Champions Manchester City expected to be one of the most entertaining games of Saturday’s program. Here>>>





The Citizens have had a few problems against Crystal Palace in the recent past but they will go into this game fully focused, knowing they cannot afford to drop any more points in the title race.





The Citizens will look to bounce back from a shocking 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton, and we expect Guardiola to come to Selhurst Park fully prepared Here>>>





On the other hand, the Eagles are tough to beat at home, but seeing that this has to go down as a must-win for Pep Guardiola’s troops, it promises to be a cracker of a match.





Prediction: Palace 1: 2 City. Here>>>





See more tips below and play responsibly.





EPL (17:00) Bournemouth v Norwich -1





EPL (17:00) Chelsea v Newcastle -1





EPL (17:00) Leicester v Burley -1





EPL (17:00) Tottenham v Watford -1





EPL (17:00) Wolves v Southampton-1x





EPL (19:30) C. Palace v Man City –Over 2.5 Here>>>





EN1 (17:00) Stoke City v Fulham –GG





EN1 (17:00) Leeds v Birmingham City -1





ES1 (14:00) Eibar v Barcelona –Over 2.5





ES1 (17:00) A. Madrid v Valencia -1X





ES1 (22:00) Mallorca v Real Madrid –Over 2.5





IT1 (19:00) Napoli v Verona -1





IT1 (21:45) Juventus v Bologna -1





DE1 (16:30) Augsburg v Bayern –Over 2.5 Here>>>





DE1 (16:30) RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg -1





DE1 (19:30) B. Dortmund v B. Monchengladbach -1x





NL1 (19:30) RKC Waalwjk v Ajax –Over 2.5





BE1 (19:00) Standard Liege v Genk –GG





PTC (20:45) Coimbroes v Porto –Over 2.5





SC1 (17:00) Celtic v Ross County -1





CH1 (20:00) Young Boys v Xamax -1





CH1 (20:00) Basel v Thun -1 Here>>>





GOOD Luck.



























