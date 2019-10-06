Sunday, October 6, 2019- Arsenal welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium today in the Premier League off the back of an impressive 4-0 win over Standard Liege in the Europa League in midweek.





The young Gunners put on an scintillating display, and one or two may get their chance to shine against Bournemouth





While you'd certainly fancy Bournemouth to get themselves a goal given Arsenal’s leakey back-line, the Cherries are even poorer at the back themselves and with the magnificent form of Aubameyang, we are baking the home side to record a comfortable win.





Prediction: Arsenal 4: 1 Bournemouth





See more tips below.





NL1 (13:15) Den Haag v Ajax -2





SCP (14:00) Livingstone v Celtic -2





TR1 (14:00) Silvasspor v Ankaragucu -1





DE1 (14:30) Monchengladbach v Ausburg –GG





DK1 (15:00) Odense v Horsens -1





BE1 (15:30) Club Brugge v Gent -1





NL1 (15:30) Fortuna Sittard v Feyenoord –Over 2.5





EPL (16:00) Arsenal v Bournemouth -1





EPL (16:00) Man City v Wolves -1





IT1 (16:00) Atalanta v Leece -1





IT1 (16:00) Roma v Cagliari -1





DE1 (16:30) Wolfsburg v Union Berlin -1





ES1 (17:00) Valladolid v A. Madrid -2





SCP (17:00) Ranges v Hamilton -1





CH1 (17:00) St. Gallen v Basel –GG





CH1 (17:00) Zurich v Young Boys -2





NL1 (17:45) PSV v Venlo -1





EPL (18:30) Newcastle v Man United –x2





SE1 (21:00) Malmo v Goteborg -1





BE1 (21:00) Genk v Mouscron -1





ES1 (22:00) Barcelona v Sevilla -1









US1 (23:00) Atlanta United v N. E. Revolution-1




