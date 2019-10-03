Thursday, October 3, 2019- Several Europa League matches will be played tonight which is a great opportunity to make some money while enjoying the action on the pitch.





Last year's finalists Arsenal will be aiming to cement top position in Group F when they host Standard Liege at their Emirates Stadium.





The Gunners kicked off their Europa League campaign in style despite the fact that boss Unai Emery rested several first-team regulars in their 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt .





On the other hand, Standard Liege did well to beat Vitoria Guimaraes at home in their opener, but beating Arsenal in London is easier said than done.





The last time the two teams met at Emirates Stadium Arsenal recorded a 2-0 win and we predict a comfortable win for the home side.





Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Standard Liege.





See more tips below.





EEL (19:55) AZ Alkmaar v Man United –GG





EEL (19:55) Basaksehir v B. Monchengladbach –GG





EEL (19:55) Feyenoord v Porto-GG





EEL (19:55) Oleksandriya v Gent -2





EEL (19:55) Wolfsberger v Roma-2





EEL (22:00) Arsenal v Standard Liege -1





EEL (22:00) Celtic v Cluj -1





EEL (22:00) Guimares v E. Frankfurt –GG





EEL (22:00) Lazio v Rennes -1





EEL (22:00) Rosenborg v PSV –GG





EEL (22:00) Sevilla v APOEL – 1





EEL (22:00) Sporting CP v Lask Linz -1





EEL (22:00) Braga v Slovan Bratislava -1




