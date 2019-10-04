0 , , ,
A+ A-

 Friday, October 4, 2019- Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over and their likely outcome

Our tips have over 90% success rate and from today’s selected matches, you can make easy money.

Check out the tips below and play responsibly.

DE2 (18:30) Stuttgart v Wehen -1Here>>>

TR1 (20:30) Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor -1

FR2 (21:00) Guingamp v Rodez-1

FR2 (21:00) Lorient v AC Ajaccio -1

NL1 (21:00) Groningen v Waldwick -1Here>>>

DE1 (21:30) Hertha Berlin v Fortuna Dusseldorf -1

BE1 (21:30) Charleroi v Anderlecht –GG

FR1 (21:45) Amiens v Marseille –X2

ES1 (22:00) Betis v Eibar -1xHere>>>

Good Luck.


Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top