Thursday, October 31, 2019- Everyday, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the possible outcome of several football matches.





Today, we have carefully selected 8 football matches played world over and they have awesome odds.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





BU1 (19:00) Levski Sofia v FC Dunav -1 Here>>>





ES1 (20:00) Eibar v Villarreal –X2





BE1 (21:30) Anderlecht v Gent -1X





PT1 (21:45) Pacos Ferreira v Sporting CP- GG





IT1 (22:00) AC Milan v Spal-1 Here>>>





ECLW (22:30) Arsenal v Slavia Prague-1





ES1 (22:45) Getafe v Granada-Over 1.5





AR1(00:00) Velez Sarsfield v Huracan -1 Here>>>



