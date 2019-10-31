0 , , ,
Thursday, October 31, 2019- Everyday, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the possible outcome of several football matches.

Today, we have carefully selected 8 football matches played world over and they have awesome odds.

See the tips below and play responsibly.

BU1 (19:00) Levski Sofia v FC Dunav -1  Here>>>

ES1 (20:00) Eibar v Villarreal –X2

BE1 (21:30) Anderlecht v Gent -1X

PT1 (21:45) Pacos Ferreira v Sporting CP- GG

IT1 (22:00) AC Milan v Spal-1  Here>>>

ECLW (22:30) Arsenal v Slavia Prague-1

ES1 (22:45) Getafe v Granada-Over 1.5

AR1(00:00) Velez Sarsfield v Huracan -1  Here>>>

Good Luck.
