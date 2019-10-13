Sunday, October 13, 2019- We hope you make some cash from our tips yesterday since we got most our prediction spot on. Here>>>
Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches and today, we have carefully selected 8 matches and they have awesome odds.
Checkout the tips below and play responsibly.
EQ (16:00) Kazakhstan v Belgium –over 2.5
PT1 (17:00) Braga v Maritimo-1 Here>>>
EQ (21:45) Belarus v Netherlands -2
EQ (21:45) Hungary v Azerbaijan -1
ES2 (19:00) Huesca v Santander -1
EQ (21:45) Estonia v Germany -2 Here>>>
EQ (21:45) Wales v Croatia –x2
EQ (21:45) Poland v North Macedonia-1
Good Luck.
Loading...
Post a Comment