Tuesday, October 15, 2019-Several Euro 2020 qualifying football matches are lined up today which is a good opportunity to make money. Here>>>
Our tips have over 90% success rate and yesterday we got all our calls spot on.
We have selected 7 matches played today and they have awesome odds.
See the tips below and play responsibly.
EQ (19:00) Finland v Armenia -1 Here>>>
EQ (21:45) Greece v Bosnia & Herzegovina-1X
EQ (21:45) Israel v Latvia –Over 2.5
EQ (21:45) Faroe Island v Malta -1
EQ(21:45) Romania v Norway -1x
EQ(21:45) Sweden v Spain –GG
EQ(21:45) Switzerland v Republic of Ireland -1 Here>>>
Good Luck.
Loading...
Post a Comment