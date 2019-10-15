0 , , ,
Tuesday, October 15, 2019-Several Euro 2020 qualifying football matches are lined up today which is a good opportunity to make money.

Our tips have over 90% success rate and yesterday we got all our calls spot on.

We have selected 7 matches played today and they have awesome odds.

See the tips below and play responsibly.

EQ (19:00) Finland v Armenia -1

EQ (21:45) Greece v Bosnia & Herzegovina-1X

EQ (21:45) Israel v Latvia –Over 2.5

EQ (21:45) Faroe Island v Malta -1

EQ(21:45) Romania v Norway -1x

EQ(21:45) Sweden v Spain –GG

EQ(21:45) Switzerland v Republic of Ireland -1

Good Luck.
