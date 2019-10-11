0 , , ,
A+ A-

Friday, October 11, 2019- Several Euro 2020 qualifying football matches are lined up today which is a good opportunity to make money. Here>>>


Our odds have over 90% rate and from our tips today you can make over Sh5000 from just Sh300 stake.

See the tips below and play responsibly.


ENQ (21:45) Andorra v Moldova –X2Here>>>


ENQ (21:45) Czech Republic v England -2

ENQ (21:45) Iceland v France -2

ENQ (21:45) Montenegro v Bulgaria -1x

ENQ (21:45) Portugal v Luxembourg -1

ENQ (21:45) Turkey v Albania -1Here>>>


ENQ (21:45) Ukraine v Lithuania -1

Good Luck.
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top